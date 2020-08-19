REGINA -- Saskatchewan confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,586 cases.

In a release, the province said two of the new cases are located in the north west zone and the other two are in the south west zone.

There are 154 cases considered active. Another seven people recovered from the virus for a total of 1,410.

A total of seven people are in hospital. Three are in inpatient care, including two in the south west and one in Saskatoon. Another four people are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…

TEACHERS WANT TO REFUSE WORK

More teachers have been inquiring about how to legally refuse unsafe work, according to the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF).

Patrick Maze, president of the STF, says teachers’ concerns about returning to the classroom follow the province’s back-to-school plan announced earlier this month.

“Having 32 or 34 students in a poorly ventilated room for six hours of the day is kind of a recipe for disaster. Some teachers are quite concerned,” Maze said.

“We’re hearing lots of questions about the process and we’re letting them know what their responsibilities are.”