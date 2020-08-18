REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,582.

In a release, the province said the new case is located in the Saskatoon zone. Currently, 157 cases are considered active. Sixteen more people recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 1,403.

Eight people are currently in hospital. Four people are in inpatient care, including two in the south west, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina. Another four people are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

Regionally:

405 cases from the south area (207 south west, 187 south central, 11 south east)

352 cases from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)

252 cases from the north area (119 north west, 68 north central, 65 north east)

248 cases from the Saskatoon area

194 cases from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east)

131 cases from the Regina area

A total of 124,219 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. There were 931 tests conducted in Saskatchewan.

SCHOOL FUNDS HELPS PAY FOR STAFFING, SANITIZATION; BOOSTS TESTING

The Saskatchewan government has outlined a number of new measures to help make schools safe for kids this fall after hearing concerns from parents and teachers.

Premier Scott Moe said on Monday the $40 million in funding will help school divisions pay for costs caused by the pandemic.

He said the province acted on the changes after hearing concerns.