REGINA --

Saskatchewan reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday in the south west region of the province.

Premier Scott Moe will appear with the province's Chief Medical Heath Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab live on Monday. The event will be streamed on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Of the 1,581 cases reported to date 172 are active.

Twenty-two more recoveries were recorded on Monday for a total of 1,387

REGIONALLY

405 cases from the south area (207 south west, 187 south central, 11 south east)

352 cases from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)

252 cases from the north area (119 north west, 68 north central, 65 north east)

247 cases from the Saskatoon area

194 cases from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east)

131 cases from the Regina area

Eight people are currently in hospital including four in intensive care.

The SHA performed 1,043 tests on Sunday.

SASK. PUSHES RETURN TO SCHOOL TO SEPT. 8

Saskatchewan’s premier took to social media on Saturday to announce $40 million in funds for supplies necessary for the Safe Schools Plan.

In a post on Facebook, Premier Scott Moe said the start of the school year is postponed to Sept. 8 to give schools more time to prepare.

The province's plan for increased safety in schools includes a new testing strategy for teachers and students who volunteer to participate.