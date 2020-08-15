REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s premier took to social media on Saturday to announce $40 million in funds for supplies necessary for the Safe Schools Plan.

In a post on Facebook, Premier Scott Moe said the start of the school year is postponed to Sept. 8 to give schools more time to prepare.

The province's plan for increased safety in schools includes a new testing strategy for teachers and students who volunteer to participate.

“I’m looking forward to providing more details and answering questions about this on Monday. But for now, I wanted you to know we are listening and we are acting,” Moe wrote on Facebook.

Moe will appear with the province's Chief Medical Heath Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab on Monday to provide more details on the plan. The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The opposition NDP's education critic said the funds announced are not enough to properly supply Saskatchewans schools.

“While any investment is welcome at this very late stage, the dollars teased today are completely inadequate to address the needs in our classrooms as teachers and students prepare to go back to school this fall,” Carla Beck said. “Even with this small investment taken into account, the Sask. Party will still be spending less per student than they were in 2016. The Sask. Party’s failure to plan is letting our parents, teachers, students and school staff down.”