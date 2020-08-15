Advertisement
Sask. pushes 1st day of school to Sept 8.; invests $40M in resources for schools
Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe and Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, arrive to a COVID-19 news update at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s premier took to social media on Saturday to announce $40 million in funds for supplies necessary for the Safe Schools Plan.
In a post on Facebook, Premier Scott Moe said the start of the school year is postponed to Sept. 8 to give schools more time to prepare.
The province's plan for increased safety in schools includes a new testing strategy for teachers and students who volunteer to participate.
“I’m looking forward to providing more details and answering questions about this on Monday. But for now, I wanted you to know we are listening and we are acting,” Moe wrote on Facebook.
Moe will appear with the province's Chief Medical Heath Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab on Monday to provide more details on the plan. The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
The opposition NDP's education critic said the funds announced are not enough to properly supply Saskatchewans schools.