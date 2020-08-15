REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and one more death.

The twenty-first person to die of the virus in Saskatchewan was a resident of the south central zone in their 80s.

There are 17 new cases in the north west, two new cases in Saskatoon and six in the south central part of the province.

Of the 1,566 cases reported to date, 189 are active.

Nine more people reportedly recovered for a total of 1,356 recoveries provincially.

Twenty-three of Saturday’s 25 new cases are located in communal living settings.

REGIONALLY

352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)

394 cases are from the south area (201 south west, 182 south central, 11 south east)

251 cases are from the north area (118 north west, 68 north central, 65 north east)

247 cases are from the Saskatoon area

190 cases are from the central area (160 central west, 30 central east)

131 cases are from the Regina area

Eight people are in hospital including five in the ICU.

The SHA performed 2,016 tests on Friday.