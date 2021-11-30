42 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 185 recoveries

REGINA -

Saskatchewan reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 185 more recoveries.

Active cases sit at 715, with the seven-day average of daily new cases at 73, or 6.1 per 100,000 people.

There are 133 Saskatchewan residents being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 37 in intensive care. Four Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario ICUs.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), North West (two), North Central (one), Saskatoon (nine), Central East (nine), Regina (seven), South West (two), South Central (three) and South East (three) zones and five new cases have pending residence details.

Health care workers have administered 1,739,204 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,620 from Monday. The province has 835,367 fully vaccinated residents.

There have been 19,061 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to children in the five to 11 age group.