5 Sask. Conservative MPs confirm they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

REGINA -

Five of Saskatchewan’s 14 MPs say they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of Parliament’s return, when anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need a double dose.

CTV News reached out to each of the province’s 14 representatives in Ottawa – who all belong to the Conservative party – and received a response from five ahead of the stated deadline.

Staffers from the offices of Randy Hoback (Prince Albert), Michael Kram (Regina—Wascana), Brad Redekopp (Saskatoon West), Warren Steinley (Regina—Wascana) and Gary Vidal (Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River) confirmed the MPs have received both doses of the COVID-19 jab.

On Tuesday, the Board of Internal Economy declared every person who wants to enter the House of Commons precinct – including MPs, staffers, journalists, researchers, contractors and consultants – will need to be fully vaccinated by the day Parliament returns on Nov. 22.

The federal Conservatives are the only caucus that has refused to say if all MPs are fully vaccinated. The Liberals, New Democrats, and Bloc Quebecois have said that all their MPs have both doses.

The Conservative party has opposed the mandatory vaccination requirement imposed at the House of Commons, saying they don’t believe it should be up to a committee of MPs to decide who can and cannot enter spaces on Parliament Hill.

Limited medical exemptions to the new policy will be provided, however those with an exemption will be required to provide proof of a recent negative rapid COVID-19 test.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Rachel Aiello