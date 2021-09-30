REGINA -- Long-time MLA Nadine Wilson has resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after “misrepresenting her vaccination status.”

According to a press release from the Sask. Party Caucus, Premier Scott Moe accepted Wilson’s resignation Thursday morning.

The Sask. Party did not say how Wilson misrepresented her vaccination status. Wilson was pictured wearing an “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker, which was handed out by the Saskatchewan Health Authority after first doses, in the Legislative Assembly on May 14.

Wilson was the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and has served as the MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers, a rural riding north of Prince Albert, since 2007. She will now be considered an independent MLA in the Legislative Assembly, though it is unclear whether she will remain as an MLA.

A news release from Sask. Party Caucus said all remaining Sask. Party MLAs are fully vaccinated.

Premier Scott Moe will be taking questions from reporters in Saskatoon at 12:30 p.m.

More to come..