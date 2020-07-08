REGINA -- Approximately 50 kg of cocaine was seized during an RCMP traffic stop on Highway 11 near Davidson, on July 3.

In a release, police said a vehicle was stopped for speeding heading north on the highway. Inside, officers found around 50 one kg bricks of suspected cocaine, burner phones and around $3,600.

Two men, 24 and 30, from Brampton, ON, were arrested and charged for trafficking cocaine.

The pair appeared in provincial court in Moose Jaw on Tuesday and were released on strict conditions. They are scheduled to return to court in Moose Jaw on July 27, at 9:30 a.m.

Craik RCMP was assisted in the investigation by members of the Federal Serious and Organized Crime Team South. The investigation is ongoing.