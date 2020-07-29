REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,268.

In a release, the province said 44 new cases are in the north, three are in the south, two are in Regina and one is in the central region.

Of the new cases, 44 are from one communal living setting. The province said the increase is a result of aggressive contact tracing and increased testing.

Of the total 1,268 cases, 322 are considered active. Another 22 people have recovered, for a total of 929. There are no known exposures for 299 cases.

Regionally, 347 cases are from the far north, 270 are from the south, 239 are from the Saskatoon area, 180 are from the north, 140 are from the central and 91 are from the Regina area. One case’s location is still pending.

Premier Scott Moe along with Saskatchewan health officials will provide a live COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

A total of 15 people are currently in hospital. Ten people are in inpatient care, including three in Saskatoon, two in the central, four in the south and one in Regina. Another five people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

There have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported to date.

The province conducted 1,355 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. There have been 95,024 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan has reported its seventeenth COVID-19 related death.

In a release the province said a person in their 70s from the south region, who tested positive for the virus, has died.

The province also reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,218.

Three of the new cases are in the south region, two are in Saskatoon, two are in the north, one is in the central region and another is in Regina.

FORMER HUTTERITE URGES COMPASSION DURING OUTBREAKS

Hutterite colonies have felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past month. Currently, the majority of active cases in Saskatchewan are on colonies.

Mary-Ann Kirkby, author of 'I Am Hutterite,’ says that doesn’t mean every Hutterite has the virus.

"We can’t stigmatize an entire culture because of the actions of a few," she told CTV News.

Kirkby, who now lives in Prince Albert, was born on a Hutterite colony in Manitoba and lived there until she was 10-years-old.

The pandemic has forced a change to the way of life on colonies, which have upwards of 125 people living together.