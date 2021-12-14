$50K rewards for Regina cold cases up for annual renewal from police board

A pair of $50,000 rewards for information about the whereabouts of Tamra Keepness and on the unsolved triple homicide of the Htoo family in the Uplands neighbourhood are up for renewal by the Board of Police Commissioners.

Keepness disappeared 17 years ago at age five. She was last seen at home the night of July 5, 2004. The reward is offered for information that leads to her whereabouts being determined.

The other reward surrounds information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for the deaths of Gray Nay Htoo, Maw Maw and Seven June Htoo.

The Htoo family was found dead in a housing complex in Regina’s Uplands neighbourhood on Aug. 6, 2010. They had lived in the city for two years after moving from a refugee camp in Thailand. The homicides were declared a cold case in 2015.

Regina’s Board of Police Commissioners meets Tuesday afternoon.