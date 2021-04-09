REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported six COVID-19 deaths on Friday, along with 358 new cases.

One death was a person in their 40s from the Regina zone. Four deaths were recorded in the 70-79 age group, including two in the Regina zone, one in the Saskatoon zone and one in the South East zone. The fourth death was a person in their 80s from the Regina zone.

Saskatchewan has now reported 453 total COVID-19 deaths.

The 358 new cases mark the province's largest single day increase since Jan. 15. New cases are located in the Far North West (six), North West (30), North Central (14), North East (seven), Saskatoon (64), Central West (three), Central East (19), Regina (108), South West (four), South Central (eight), and South East (63) zones.

Saskatchewan currently has 2,337 active COVID-19 cases. There were 160 recoveries reported on Friday. The province's seven-day average of daily new cases is 242, or 19.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

A total of 206 people are in hospital in the province related to the disease, including 43 people in intensive care.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There are 138 new variants of concern in Saskatchewan. As of Thursday, 3,086 variants of concern (VOC) have been identified in Saskatchewan.

The variant cases were found in the Far North West (two), Far North East (four), North West (seven), North Central (24), Saskatoon (189), Central West (13), Central East (71), Regina (2,189), South West (19), South Central (266), and South East (283) zones.

Lineage for a total of 951 VOCs have been identified, including 942 cases of B.1.1.1.7 and eight B.1.351.

TESTING AND VACCINES

The province said 3,914 COVID-19 tests were processed on Friday.

A record number of COVID-19 vaccinations were administered for the second day in a row. The government said 11,634 more doses were given, bringing the total number of doses administered to 256,280.

The new doses were given in the Far North West (370), Far North Central (one), Far North East (171), North West (835), North Central (987), North East (977), Saskatoon (3,328), Central West (244), Central East (782), Regina (1,716), South West (464), South Central (685) and South East (783).

REGINA DRIVE-THRU VACCINE CLINIC ELIGIBILITY SHIFTED TO AGES 53, 54 ONLY

Saskatchewan announced changes to its vaccine delivery plan, making the Regina drive-thru vaccination clinic available to those aged 53 and 54, and expanding the vaccine appointment booking system to ages 55-plus province-wide.

The Regina drive-thru clinic will begin administering Pfizer vaccines to residents aged 53 and 54-years-old only, starting April 9.

This clinic will operate on a first come, first serve basis, open 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.