REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 53 more recoveries.

There are 25 new cases in Saskatoon, 15 in Regina, 11 in the northeast, seven in the northwest, seven in the north central zone, two in the southeast and one pending case from Tuesday has been assigned to the north central zone.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said average case numbers have increased, from an average of 47 new cases last week, to 59 new cases this week.

He said the number of cases per 100,000 residents has increased as well, from 3.9 cases per 100,000 people last week to 4.8 cases per 100,000 this week.

There are 666 cases active in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, out of 2,908.

There have been 2,217 recoveries to date.

Twenty people are in hospital, including six in the ICU, one in the north central zone, one in Regina and four in Saskatoon.

HEALTH AUTHORITY ISSUES RULES FOR SASK. NIGHT CLUBS

In the wake of multiple outbreaks at night clubs in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is bringing in a series of health restrictions focused on night clubs in the province.

Under a new Public Health Order that will come into effect Friday, these new restriction will be in place.

Read more here.

Karaoke and dance floors remain prohibited.

Business owners and operators must ensure physical distancing within their establishments.

As outlined in the Reopen Saskatchewan Guidelines, mask use is required for staff. It is strongly encouraged for patrons until they are seated.

Recommended for all establishments in Saskatchewan:

Bars/nightclubs/licensed establishments are recommended to take names and contact information of all patrons to assist contact tracing in the event of possible transmission.

Recommended for all establishments in Saskatchewan:

• Bars/nightclubs/licensed establishments are recommended to take names and contact information of all patrons to assist contact tracing in the event of possible transmission.

"If there is conflict between the Re-Open Saskatchewan Guidelines and the Public Health Order conflict, the requirements under the Public Health Order are to be followed," the SHA said in a news release.

REGIONALLY

690 cases from the Saskatoon area

563 cases from the north area (182 northwest, 257 north central, 124 northeast)

491 cases from the south area (228 southwest, 211 south central, 52 southeast)

436 cases from the far north area (382 far northwest, 0 far north central, 54 far northeast)

369 cases from the central area (196 central west, 173 central east)

357 cases from the Regina area

Two cases have pending residence location

Twenty-five people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan

The SHA performed 2,410 test on Tuesday.

ADVISORIES FOR LOCATIONS IN REGINA, SASKATOON, YORKTON, NORTH BATTLEFORD, WEYBURN

A person or persons were at these businesses while likely infectious on these dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.