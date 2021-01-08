REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, along with 336 new cases.

The seven deaths include one person from the north central zone above the age of 80, four people in the Regina zone, including one in their 60s, two in their 70s and one above the age of 90; and two people from the southeast zone, including one in their 30s and another above the age of 80.

The province has reported 184 total COVID-19 related deaths.

Saskatchewan now has 3,053 active cases, reporting 223 new recoveries on Thursday.

Of the new cases, there are 20 in the far northwest zone, four in the far north central zone, 52 in the far north east zone, 46 in the northwest zone , 41 in the north central zone, three in the northeast zone, 57 in Saskatoon, six in the central west zone, nine in the central east zone, 56 in Regina, two in the southwest zone, six in the south central zone and 17 in the southeast zone.

Another 17 new cases are pending residence information.

A total of 72 cases previously pending residence information have been assigned, including five in the far northwest zone, 21 in the far northeast zone, 20 in the northwest zone, 21 in the north central zone, one in the central east zone, two in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the southeast zone.

There are 182 people in hospital in Saskatchewan related to the virus, including 26 in intensive care.

As of January 8, 6,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province.

On Thursday, 3,105 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

SASK. TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 11K PFIZER VACCINES WEEKLY IN FEBRUARY

The province of Saskatchewan announced more than 11,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be soon be delivered to Saskatchewan weekly.

According to a release from the province on Thursday, 11,700 vaccines from Pfizer will arrive each week beginning in February.

This news is in addition 100 more Moderna doses, which increases the expected vaccine delivery on Feb. 1 to 5,400.