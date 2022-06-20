75-year-old Regina man charged with 2nd-degree murder: police

75-year-old Regina man charged with 2nd-degree murder: police

A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image. A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener