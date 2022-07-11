954 grams of methamphetamine destined for Regina seized near Maple Creek: RCMP
954 grams of methamphetamine destined for Regina seized near Maple Creek: RCMP
Two people from Calgary are facing drug-related charges after 954 grams of methamphetamine and 337 grams of cocaine were seized from a vehicle on Highway 1 near Maple Creek, Sask., Saskatchewan RCMP said in a release.
Around 1 p.m. on July 6, police were conducting patrols along Highway 1 when they stopped a pickup truck with an obstructed license plate travelling east.
The vehicle was pulled over and searched.
The two occupants of the truck, one 33 and the other 25, were charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Investigators determined the drugs originated in Calgary, Alta. and were destined for Regina, Sask., a news release said.
“This is a significant drug seizure,” S/Sgt. Chad McLeod, a district commander with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan said in a release. “Meth is often sold on the street at the ‘point’ level, which is 0.1 grams. We’ve prevented more than 9,500 points, plus a significant amount of cocaine from entering Regina and potentially making its way to smaller communities.”
The two suspects will appear in Maple Creek Provincial Court on August 11.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended as Unifor continues negotiations
Via Rail has narrowly avoided the prospect of immediately suspending services across Canada after a strike deadline was extended to Monday afternoon.
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice 'Mom' Boucher dead at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
'Our system will completely collapse': Nurses' federation urges support for health-care workers suffering from burnout
A nurses' shortage made worse over the pandemic has advocates calling on the federal government to provide more support to health-care workers overwhelmed in the industry.
As BA.4 and BA.5 take hold, experts say a summer wave of COVID-19 is underway
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
NEW | Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
This is what doomed Elon Musk's Twitter deal
When Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter almost 90 days ago, the world — and financial markets — looked different. Wall Street and Corporate America's mood has changed since then and unsurprisingly, Musk wants out.
NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-colour images
Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-colour images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe.
Patrick Brown says no decision to seek re-election in Brampton until family consulted
A spokesman for disqualified Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says he won't be making any decisions about running for re-election as a Greater-Toronto-Area mayor until he has time to talk with his friends and family.
Saskatoon
-
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon police investigating suspicious townhouse fire
At 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, the Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls of a structure fire on the 10 Block of Westview Place, according to a news release.
-
Industry minister to meet with Rogers CEO after 'unacceptable' network outage
Canada's industry minister will convene a meeting with the leader of Rogers Communications in the wake of a massive outage that paralyzed the company's network and hampered several crucial services, his office announced on Sunday, even as some customers continued to report service disruptions.
Winnipeg
-
High-risk sex offender released from prison, expected to live in Winnipeg: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that a convicted sex offender who is considered high risk to re-offend has been released from prison and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
Smoke from Steinbach strip mall fire considered toxic: city
A fire at a strip mall in Steinbach, Man., on Sunday has prompted an air quality advisory, according to the fire department.
-
As BA.4 and BA.5 take hold, experts say a summer wave of COVID-19 is underway
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Calgary
-
UCalgary researchers look to reduce risk of broken legs to chuckwagon horses
Broken legs are a devastating injury to chuckwagon horses and a team of researchers at the University of Calgary is exploring ways of minimizing the risk.
-
Jason Kenney hosts his final Premier's Stampede Breakfast
For the last time as the leader of the province, Jason Kenney hosted his annual Premier's Stampede Breakfast outside the McDougall Centre.
-
1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Spray Lakes Reservoir
RCMP are searching for two missing boaters last seen Sunday afternoon before their boat capsized in Spray Valley Provincial Park.
Edmonton
-
Pope Mass at Commonwealth Stadium: Second block of free tickets available Monday morning
A second block of free tickets to the Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium will be released to the public at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
Rollover between Henday-Whitemud ramp to delay traffic in west Edmonton: EPS
A serious single-vehicle rollover will cause major delays Monday morning in west Edmonton, police said.
-
Jason Kenney hosts his final Premier's Stampede Breakfast
For the last time as the leader of the province, Jason Kenney hosted his annual Premier's Stampede Breakfast outside the McDougall Centre.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
-
People in Ontario can now visit the famous grotto in Tobermory by bus
People in Ontario will be able to take a bus from Toronto to visit the famous Bruce Peninsula Grotto in Tobermory, Ont. for the first time this summer.
-
Patrick Brown says no decision to seek re-election in Brampton until family consulted
A spokesman for disqualified Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says he won't be making any decisions about running for re-election as a Greater-Toronto-Area mayor until he has time to talk with his friends and family.
Ottawa
-
Kingston, Ont. man facing 76 charges in major sex crimes investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say a 38-year-old Kingston, Ont. man is facing 76 criminal charges following a lengthy investigation into numerous sexual crimes.
-
Ottawa man stranded for 7 hours after taxi, bus, don't show up
An Ottawa man says there needs to be more incentives to provide accessible transportation after he was left stranded for seven hours overnight after he could not get either a taxi or a bus ride home.
-
Wade Redden rejoins Ottawa Senators as development coach
Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden is back with the team as a player development coach.
Vancouver
-
'Steep snow' leads to multiple search and rescue calls on B.C. mountains
While summer weather may be drawing hikers to local mountains, B.C. rescue crews are warning many trails and backcountry areas still have significant amounts of snow.
-
Health care to dominate meeting of Canada's premiers in B.C.
The state of health care in Canada will top the agenda as the premiers gather Monday on the West Coast.
-
Google Maps incorrectly suggests weeks-long closure on major B.C. highway
B.C.'s Transportation Ministry is once again warning drivers who typically rely on Google Maps to plan their routes to double check if they spot a questionable closure.
Montreal
-
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice 'Mom' Boucher dead at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
-
DJs to the rescue: Montreal turntablers show up with vinyl for Questlove at Roots show
Two Montreal DJs got backstage passes to the Roots show at Jazz Fest after showing up, vinyl in hand, after Questlove was in desperate need of a record.
-
Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths
Another 1,016 people tested positive for COVID-19 and three people have died because of the virus, Quebec's health ministry said Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Central Saanich police search for 'high-risk' missing man as friends raise money to hire helicopter
Police in Central Saanich, B.C., are searching for a high-risk missing man who hasn't been seen since Friday. Friends of Nathaniel Watters, 41, are hiring a helicopter to aid in the search.
-
Premiers' meeting in Victoria opens with First Nations gathering
Canada's premiers are starting their summer gathering at a Victoria-area First Nation where they'll meet with leaders of the National Indigenous Organizations, a collection of five national Indigenous groups.
-
Researchers name new southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C.
A young southern resident killer whale spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry warns this week will cover 'difficult' material
Officials with the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are warning that this week may be difficult for some because the inquiry will focus on domestic and family-based violence.
-
Roe v. Wade linked to New Brunswick’s abortion fight at Fredericton rally
Demonstrators at an abortion rights rally in Fredericton this weekend said the U.S. Supreme Court’s repealing of Roe v. Wade is linked to long-standing discussions about procedure access and funding in New Brunswick.
-
Vandals target park named after N.B. teen Becca Schofield, who inspired acts of kindness
The Rebecca Schofield All-World Super Play Park located behind her former childhood school has been a source of pride in Riverview, N.B., but unfortunately, it hasn't been treated that way lately.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
-
Cough and cold medications in short supply in Canada: pharmacists association
Heightened demand and supply chain constraints are fuelling a shortage of cold and flu medication in Canada, a major pharmacy organization in Ontario says.
-
What we know about the winning $20M Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Ontario
Check your lottery tickets if you tried your luck at winning Saturday's $20 million LOTTO 6/49 draw.
Kitchener
-
Nine residents displaced, estimated $4M in damage following Kitchener fire
All nine residents of a three-story Kitchener apartment building have been displaced following a Saturday night fire.
-
Teen charged after reported stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have charged a 19-year-old after a reported stabbing in Kitchener.
-
Some area residents still facing disruptions following Rogers outage
Over 48 hours after service was disrupted nationwide, some Waterloo region residents have yet to regain their full service from Rogers.