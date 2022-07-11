954 grams of methamphetamine destined for Regina seized near Maple Creek: RCMP

Two people from Calgary are facing drug-related charges after 954 grams of methamphetamine and 337 grams of cocaine were seized from a vehicle on Highway 1 near Maple Creek, Sask., Saskatchewan RCMP said in a release.

Around 1 p.m. on July 6, police were conducting patrols along Highway 1 when they stopped a pickup truck with an obstructed license plate travelling east.

The vehicle was pulled over and searched.

The two occupants of the truck, one 33 and the other 25, were charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Investigators determined the drugs originated in Calgary, Alta. and were destined for Regina, Sask., a news release said.

“This is a significant drug seizure,” S/Sgt. Chad McLeod, a district commander with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan said in a release. “Meth is often sold on the street at the ‘point’ level, which is 0.1 grams. We’ve prevented more than 9,500 points, plus a significant amount of cocaine from entering Regina and potentially making its way to smaller communities.”

The two suspects will appear in Maple Creek Provincial Court on August 11.