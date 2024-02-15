'A chance to be confident': Dress for Success Regina moves to new home

A service in Regina that has been empowering women for over 15 years now has a new home.

Dress for Success Regina is a program that helps outfit women for job interviews or the beginnings of a new career venture, at no cost.

“We are giving people a chance to move forward, a chance to be confident, and a chance to wear something they feel good in,” said Barb Byers, the Chair of Dress for Success Regina.

The service was originally located in the Westminster United Church for many years.

The organization hopes their new location at 1920 Hamilton St. will allow clients with accessibility needs to comfortably make their way into the building.

“Starting out a new job, you need every bit of help. Dress for Success gives women the opportunity to be successful,” said Laura Ross, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women.

The women who go through Dress for Success need to be referred to the organization by various agencies.

The service relies heavily on donations and is always looking for outfits across the full spectrum of sizes.

“I wish that everybody who has donat[ed] something could see what it means to a woman when she goes home with clothes that fit her, that she feels good and confident in,” said Byers.

There is a grand opening being planned for spring.