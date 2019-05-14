Jon Ryan says he will fulfill a childhood dream when he puts on his Saskatchewan Roughriders jersey this season. “When I was five, six, seven, eight, it was never my dream to play in the NFL,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “It was always my dream to play for the Riders.” “It’s coming true today.” The @sskroughriders have signed former NFL punter @JonRyan9. He says there was some other options, but "it was time to come home." @ctvregina #sask #roughriders #yqr pic.twitter.com/Z6VUipeFHz — Taylor Rattray (@TaylorCTV) May 14, 2019

Ryan was born and raised in Regina, attending Sheldon Williams Collegiate and playing for the Regina Rams as a punter and wide receiver from 2000 to 2003.

His first memory of the Riders is watching them win the 1989 Grey Cup — on his eighth birthday.

He spent 12 years in the NFL, playing for the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks. When he was released by the Seahawks last year, he was the team’s all-time leader in punts with 770, gross average punts with 44.9 yards and net average punts at 40.8 yards.

He was also the first Saskatchewan-born player to win the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014. He says he plans to bring that experience to the Riders this season.

“I know what it takes to win,” he said. “I’ve been around a winning experience for a decade.”

Ryan attended both Riders and Argonauts free-agent camps a few weeks ago.

With his mother, brother, sister and other family members surrounding him, he said he has signed a one-year contract with the Roughriders.

But, Ryan added he’d like to stay with the team long-term.

“I’m just so happy to be playing football again,” he said. “I would like to end my career with the Riders one day.”

But before that career ends, Ryan says he’d like to bring a Grey Cup home to Regina.