

CTV Regina





Former Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan made an appearance at the Roughriders free agent camp over the weekend.

He was at the Riders camp in Florida on Sunday and plans to attend the Toronto Argonauts camp as well.

Regina-born Ryan spent 12 seasons in the NFL with Green Bay, Seattle and a brief stop in Buffalo.

The 37-year-old played two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before his NFL career, where he was named a CFL All Start.

In his 12 NFL seasons, Ryan recorded 914 punt attempts with a 44.7 yard average and a long of 77 yards.