'A game changer': Saskatchewan's first water rescue and training centre opens
A ceremony in Echo Valley marked the opening of the first dedicated water rescue base and training centre in Saskatchewan for the members of the Amphibious Response Support Unit ONE.
“For a number of years, we considered ourselves the homeless water rescue team,” said director of operations John Maczko.
“But this is a game changer for our organization because we can now be more organized and deal with these situations in a far more timely manner.”
Prior to the opening of the base, the boats and supplies were stored outside, under tarps, which made the process of accessing them significantly more time consuming.
The organization is run primarily by volunteers, many of whom were in attendance to watch their hard work over the years come to fruition.
“Volunteerism is important, especially in small communities. Without volunteerism, we can’t have many lifesaving things. We get together, and we train and we help save lives, and its something that requires a passion,” said volunteer, JD Salt.
But, it’s more than just the people here who will benefit from the new base.
One important component to the water safety team are the specially trained search and rescue dogs, like K9 Gusztav.
Gusztav is a four year old Portuguese water dog, and he is partnered with Maczko in patrolling and jumping in the water for a rescue when necessary.
“This facility will now allow us to conduct indoor activities with our dogs that are part of the team and conduct them inside this facility that will help us tremendously so that we can carry out the training aspect all year round,” Maczko explained.
Thanks to the new facility, other dogs will be able to continue training more efficiently.
“Most of her training is right hands on in the water. The storage facility keeps all the equipment together and protected so when we decide we’re gonna do some training at Echo, or Mission or Pasqua or Ketepwa, or wherever it happens to be, its all ready to go” said ARSU director, Brian Endicott.
While the group is called Amphibious Response Support Unit ONE, the team is hopeful to see their units grow in numbers.
