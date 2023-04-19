'A human right': Advocates visit Sask. Legislature to call for no-cost prescription contraceptives

Several advocates, including medical students and doctors, visited the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday to call on the provincial government to commit to universal no-cost prescription contraceptives.

“We’re joined by a number of people today who hope this [health] minister will listen,” NDP MLA Meara Conway said during question period on Wednesday.

“It’s an idea whose time has come. It will reduce unwanted pregnancies. It will increase independence and bodily autonomy, it will reduce costs in our health care system, it will bolster human rights, and it will save Saskatchewan people thousands of dollars every year,” she said.

NDP MLA and Status of Women Critic Jennifer Bowes said Saskatchewan women are struggling to make ends meet.

“Women make up more than half of our population, this is not a fringe request for a few people in our province,” she said. “Contraception isn’t cheap, an IUD can cost as much as $600, birth control pills are at least $20 per month or more.”

As of April 1 in British Columbia, anyone with a Medical Services Plan card is able to access prescription birth control for free, including oral contraceptives, contraceptive injections, intrauterine devices, subdermal implants, and emergency contraception.

“The government of B.C. announced just in their spring budget that they will be introducing universal no-cost coverage for everyone who needs it,” Bowes said. “Saskatchewan wouldn’t be the first province, but it could be the second, we could be leaders here.”

Health Minister Paul Merriman said their government has provided $388 million to 5,600 prescription drugs and they will continue to focus on that.

“The majority of those are lifesaving drugs … these are ones that are critically important to the people of Saskatchewan to make sure that they can stay alive and contribute back to their communities … $388 million … I think we’re leading the country in that,” he said.

“Some of the other investments that we’ve made on our drug plan which we feel is critically important is $61.4 million for the anti retro viral treatment for AIDS. This is a life saving treatment, that’s what we’re going to focus our dollars on,” he added.

He said their government funds community based organizations to be able to pass out free condoms.

“We also make sure that there’s a connection between individuals and their health care providers so they can discuss safe contraceptive practices,” he said.

“Free condoms simply don’t cut it,” Bowes replied. “Just ask the medical students from the University of Saskatchewan who have joined us here today.”

The Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Canada estimated the direct cost of unintended pregnancies in Canada is more than $320 million and the Canadian Medical Association Journal said the cost of a national contraceptive coverage program would cost $157 million, according to a media release from the NDP.

Universal Access to Contraception Saskatchewan, a student advocacy group made up of medical students from the University of Saskatchewan, were some advocates who attended the legislature on Wednesday.

“Contraception is a human right and we in Saskatchewan should ensure that this right is no longer limited by prohibitive costs. Free universal prescription contraception would allow for exactly that,” the group stated in the media release.

Dr. Christine Lett, Regina Area Department Lead of Obstetrics and Gynecology said the health and societal benefits of covering prescription contraceptives will improve health outcomes in the province.

“Access to effective contraception leads to fewer unintended pregnancies which in turn leads to fewer pregnancy terminations and fewer miscarriages,” she said in the release.

Merriman said he looks forward to speaking with the students and doctors directly.

“I’m looking forward to having this discussion right after question period so I can hear from them directly on some of their concerns and them of some of the programs we do have running in our province,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Merriman said if it is cost prohibitive for someone and they are on social assistance or supplementary health benefit, they do get a reduced cost.

“If their overall prescription costs are greater than 3.4 per cent of their total income, then they can be eligible for reduction of costs,” he said, noting that people should check with their doctor if there’s any other options then contact the ministry of social services or the supplementary health plan.

When asked the main reason they won’t commit to providing universal contraceptives, Merriman responded that they are focusing their allocated dollars on lifesaving drugs.

“[They are] extremely expensive. Some of the cancer drugs are $400 to $600 a month,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re investing the dollars that we do have allocated for it into the ones that are going to have the largest impact.”