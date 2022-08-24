'A lasting memory': John Hopkins Regina Soundstage unveils new sign to honour namesake

The Government of Saskatchewan unveiled a new sign for the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage in honour of the building’s namesake.

Hopkins, the former CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce, died in February after a long battle with stage four prostate cancer.

“It’s tough because we lost a huge member of our family and a big personality,” said John’s son, Jesse Hopkins. “But, for us and my family, it is very comforting to know that the people of this community appreciated and respect him and loved him as much as he loved our community.”

The government announced the renaming of the former Saskatchewan Production Studios Soundstage in March to honour Hopkins’ service to the community and his dedication to economic development, inclusion and reconciliation.

The Hopkins family home was always alive with music, singing and visual arts, Jesse said, making the soundstage dedication a special honour.

“It will give us a lasting memory. It will help his legacy carry on,” he said.

Hopkins served as chamber CEO for 20 years and was a founding member of the Regina Trades and Skills Centre.

Hopkins was awarded CTV’s Citizen of the Year in 2019. In June, Hopkins was named as one of the recipients of the 2022 Saskatchewan Order of Merit.