The City of Moose Jaw plans to build a larger rack for Mac the Moose so the landmark can take back the title of World’s Tallest Moose.

“We have a challenge in front of us to restore Mac’s pride, the city of Moose Jaw’s pride, province of Saskatchewan’s pride and the nation of Canada’s pride,” Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie said at a news conference on Monday.

The city put out a call last week for recommendations to build Mac back up to size. On Monday morning, Mayor Fraser Tolmie announced Mac will shed his current antlers for a larger rack to make him taller.

The city lost the tallest moose title to a town in Norway in 2015. That moose stands at 10.1 metres tall, 30 centimetres taller than Moose Jaw’s Mac.

“Mac is a national treasure,” Tolmie said. “I don’t see the connection between moose and Norway, but I do see the connection between moose and Canada and I think the rightful crown belongs in Moose Jaw.”

Engineers will need to look at Mac to make sure he can handle the weight of new antlers.

As for when this international debate ends, Tolmie says it will only be over for him when Mac’s stature is back where it belongs.

“I see it ending with us reclaiming the crown back,” he said.