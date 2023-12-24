'A place to gather': Kronau celebrates new community rink

The hamlet of Kronau is celebrating after officially unveiling their new multi-purpose skating rink.

The project, which relied heavily on volunteer work from the community, has been in the works for four years.

The project is estimated to have costed $140,628.

“A lot of effort, a lot of time, a lot of people doing work. Just for the betterment of community,” said project manager Joey Steranko.

Steranko and a friend were filling the old hockey rink with water, when they realized its condition and the need for a new one.

He described it as dangerous.

After that, the fundraising, grant writing, and decision making for the new rink began.

“We would meet weekly. There was many phone calls, many emails, many text messages. We would connect if anything was going on,” explained Loma Gervais, the President of Kronau Community Recreation Cooperative.

Armond Gervais, the Reeve of the Rural Municipality of LaJord, said the hockey rink is an important piece within rural communities.

“It’s important to all of the communities. Without these rinks, the communities die,” he said.

Underneath the ice is a concrete base which will allow for use beyond the winter months.

Steranko says basketball nets will be installed, and the area will be great for people who want to rollerblade or skateboard.

“It’s a place to gather,” Steranko said. “We can go from sports to potentially having community parties.”