An International Moose Summit in Moose Jaw will be delayed slightly due to flight issues, but Mayor Fraser Tolmie says the city is ready to roll out the red carpet for the event.

Linda Otnes Henriksen, deputy mayor of Stor-Elvdal, was scheduled to arrive in Regina on Thursday night. Now, Moose Jaw officials hope she will arrive on Friday morning.

Whenever she arrives, Tolmie is ready to show off all that Moose Jaw has to offer.

“This story is a reflection of the Canadian people and how interwoven we are with the moose,” Tolmie told CTV Morning Live Regina on Thursday. “When you think about the moose, it’s a majestic animal, stoic, but it’s gentle, when it’s walking it’s quiet. And that’s the Canadian people. If you anger it or startle it, then it’s going to come at you with its horns.”

Mac lost his title of World’s Tallest Moose in 2015 to Norway’s Storelgen. Norway’s moose stands at 10.1 metres tall, 30 centimetres taller than Mac.

A social media campaign brought the moose battle to the forefront once again in January, sparking headlines around the world.

Tolmie says he’s happy to see the moose bringing publicity to the Saskatchewan city.

“Mac the Moose is the guardian of our gates,” he explained.

With people worldwide turning their attention to Mac, Tolmie says it’s a chance to share all that Moose Jaw has to offer.

“There is more to our story within our community,” he said, referencing the Tunnels of Moose Jaw and the downtown shopping experience.

Once she arrives in Saskatchewan, Henriksen will see a Moose Jaw Warriors game, visit tourist spots around the city and tour local schools.