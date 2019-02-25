

CTV Regina





The city of Moose Jaw will host the deputy mayor of Stor-Elvdal for an International Moose Summit next month.

Linda Otnes Henriksen will visit city officials, tour the city and visit Mac the Moose while in town March 1 – 6.

Mac is currently in a battle for the title of World’s Tallest Moose with Norway’s Storelgen. Norway took Mac’s title in 2015, building a moose 30 centimetres taller than Mac.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Henriksen to Moose Jaw,” Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie said. “Although she has suggested the possibility of the two moose becoming equal in size, we can’t ignore the overwhelming financial and emotional support that has been offered in the name of making Mac the world’s tallest moose statue.”

Moose Jaw plans to get Mac a new rack so he can be the tallest moose once again.

Tolmie says the visit could also help with future tourism and economic development partnerships between Moose Jaw and Norway.

During her stay, the deputy mayor will see a Moose Jaw Warriors game, visit Tourism Moose Jaw and tourist attractions, and tour local schools.