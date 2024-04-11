'A strong signal': Five-year-old captivates Regina City Council with pitch to build waterslide elevator
Regina City Council heard from a long list of delegates Wednesday night. However, there was one who stood out perhaps more than anyone else due to her young age. Five-year-old Blake Turnbull who hopes to one day be able to ride the waterslides at the newly renovated Wascana Pool.
Turnbull, who has Spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, waited in the gallery for hours before getting her chance to speak on behalf of herself and an entire community.
The young girl would like to see city council move forward with a project that has been debated for more than a year now, the construction of an elevator to make the waterslides at the newly renovated Wascana Pool more accessible for people like herself.
Council had initially greenlighted the project, but when it was learned in December that the original cost had more than doubled, from around $500,000 to about $1 million, it was shelved so other accessibility upgrades could be completed around the city first.
“Other people they need it [an elevator] and nobody wants to be left out,” Turnbull told CTV News.
“Some people at my daycare have wheelchairs,” she added.
The child’s efforts were not in vain as council approved as much as $175,000 to help fund the elevator. The money will come from a 2024 and 2025 recreational fund.
If the total cost exceeds that amount though council will again have to find the remaining money elsewhere.
However, Turnbull’s determination was something that councillors noticed and even hope inspires others.
“I think it’s really important that people come and advocate for themselves and a five-year-old who would benefit from an accessible waterslide was here advocating for themselves and that is super important,” Coun. Dan LeBlanc said.
Coun. Terina Nelson, who has been a strong supporter of the project from the get go, said a strong message to the community was sent.
“This is a strong signal to the community, to the people in our community that we will fight for you and we will fight for inclusion,” Nelson said.
Blake’s mother, Sarah Turnbull says her daughter is someone who wants to be as independent as possible.
“She’d rather do things by herself than with me and that actually goes back to even the elevator, like enabling her to be independent and to be part of the community,” Sarah Turnbull said.
She added that regardless of the final outcome the experience has been a huge learning opportunity for the young girl and something she will likely draw on the next time she lobbies at city hall.
-- With files from Allison Bamford.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental'
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Russia, Germany and U.K. urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
Russia, Germany and Britain on Thursday urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint and Israel said it was preparing to 'meet all its security needs' in a region on edge over an Iranian threat to strike Israel.
Kevin Costner breaks silence about ‘Yellowstone’ final season
Many 'Yellowstone' viewers very much want Kevin Costner to return for the remainder of the drama’s final season, and it sounds like he’s not against the idea.
Gas leak may cause fire, Ford says in recall impacting thousands of vehicles in Canada
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
Former O.J. Simpson lawyer claims evidence showed his client 'was framed'
Alan Dershowitz, ex-lawyer to O.J. Simpson, claims his late client was framed and speaks on the difficulty of advising him over the years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'We're just at a loss': Sask. family struggling to pay for specialist pediatric care out of province
A Saskatoon family is concerned about the health of their son nearly a year after Saskatchewan’s only pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) left the province.
-
Sask. family says justice system failed their injured son
Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son Darnell was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him non-verbal, and unable to move his hands or legs.
-
'Futile': Saskatoon city council, police grapple with perceptions of crime in Fairhaven
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
Winnipeg
-
5 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in East St. Paul: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is looking for witnesses of an East St. Paul crash on Wednesday evening that sent five people to the hospital.
-
Premier outlines strategy to add 100 new doctors to Manitoba’s health-care system
The province has set a goal of hiring 100 new doctors this year as part of a broader plan to bolster Manitoba’s health-care system.
-
'People are hungry for live music': New entertainment venue Sidestage is in the works along Osborne
Winnipeggers will soon have a new venue to enjoy live music and entertainment, as plans are underway to open up a new facility along Osborne.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
-
Private companies to take on inter-facility transfers in Alberta: Health Minister
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is partnering with private companies to help transport non-emergency patients between medical facilities.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Budget adjustment report recommends city further hike 2024 property tax increase by 2.1% to 8.7%
City of Edmonton administration is recommending in a report released Thursday that property taxes rise by 8.7 per cent for 2024, an increase of 2.1 per cent from the 6.6 per cent hike city council approved in November.
Calgary
-
Charges laid after drones allegedly used to deliver drugs to Alberta prison
Charges have been laid in connection to an operation that allegedly saw drones used to supply inmates at Alberta's Drumheller Institution with phones and drugs.
-
Fore! Golfers in Calgary finally get to tee it up for the season
Greg Suchan was in the first group that teed off at Blue Devil to kick off the Calgary golf season on Thursday morning.
-
$1M loss prompts fraud investigation, Calgary man charged: RCMP
A Calgary man is facing numerous fraud charges after several people reportedly lost more than a million dollars.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge reveals proposed water conservation plan, no current restrictions in place
With water levels in the Oldman River Reservoir sitting at just over 30 per cent and another drought-like summer predicted, the City of Lethbridge is looking to take steps before the situation worsens.
-
4 candidates compete for vacant council seat in Town of Fort Macleod, Alta.
There are four candidates vying for a vacant councillor seat in the town of Fort Macleod, Alta.
-
'He was a messenger': Defence disputes accused was leader at Alberta border blockade
A lawyer for one of three men on trial for their roles in the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., argued Thursday his client was nothing more than a messenger.
Toronto
-
Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental'
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
-
10 people rescued after being stuck on Ferris wheel at Toronto's Woodbine Mall
Toronto Fire crews have rescued 10 people who were stuck on board a Ferris wheel at Woodbine Mall after it malfunctioned.
-
Special weather statement issued for Toronto, up to 45 mm of rain expected
A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto, which could see up to 45 millimetres of rain by Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
'We have reached a tipping point': Ottawa Mission calls for new federal funding to support newcomers
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
-
Only ATM in Luskville, Que. set to close end of May
As online banking becomes the primary money management tool for many, small communities across Canada have experienced the closure of their local bank branches.
-
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Montreal
-
Quebec justice minister ready to defend secularism law at the Supreme Court, tells Ottawa to 'mind its own business'
Quebec's justice minister says he intends to defend the province's secularism law to the very end, after the English Montreal School Board said it would seek permission to appeal a decision upholding the law to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Protesters demand justice after Quebec man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend
The 27-year-old woman who was found dead Tuesday in Candiac was Josiane Faucher, who recently broke up with her boyfriend who is now accused of killing her.
-
Outage affecting Desjardins Bank services
Desjardins Bank said it is facing technical problems 'with all our services' on Thursday, according to a notice on its website.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's Vaisakhi parade and several other events to check out this weekend
A spring festival, a breakdancing competition and a concert of video game music are among the many events on offer in Metro Vancouver this weekend. Here are some to check out.
-
12 municipal parties investigated over 2022 campaign contributions, advertising: Elections BC
A dozen municipal political parties are being investigated for possible campaign contraventions during civic elections in 2022, Elections BC announced Thursday.
-
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Vancouver Island
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
B.C. judge rejects bid to throw out Ibrahim Ali's murder conviction
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to throw out the conviction of Ibrahim Ali for the murder of a 13-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., over what his lawyers say were unreasonable delays in getting him to trial.
-
12 municipal parties investigated over 2022 campaign contributions, advertising: Elections BC
A dozen municipal political parties are being investigated for possible campaign contraventions during civic elections in 2022, Elections BC announced Thursday.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
London
-
'Badly overdue project': Work to demolish Dorchester Road Bridge will close Highway 401 this weekend
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has begun work to demolish the Dorchester Road Bridge over Highway 401.
-
Tecumseh, Ont. trucker sentenced in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a young girl was sentenced on Thursday to two years of house arrest along with three years probation.
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Kitchener
-
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
-
Police raid Cambridge, Ont. spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge, Ont. as result of a human trafficking investigation.
-
Ford addresses Wilmot land acquisition controversy
Premier Doug Ford says the Region of Waterloo’s plan to buy a large tract of farmland in Wilmot for an unidentified industrial project is part of a broader provincial strategy to ready sites for development, but one aspect of the proposed deal “doesn’t sit well” with him.
Northern Ontario
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
Northern Ont. photographer's Instagram pics lands her spot in Vogue magazine
A Sudbury-born photographer says it's a dream come true to have her work featured in Vogue U.K. for three months.
-
Stats show violent crime is up 18% in Timmins, property crime is down
Timmins Acting Deputy Chief Darren Dinel presented February’s crime statistics to board members Thursday and said compared to last February, violent crimes increased by just more than 18 per cent.
Atlantic
-
Rain, wind warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of wet Friday
The Maritimes is still set for a soggy and gusty close to the week.
-
Former N.S. cabinet minister dies: premier
A former Nova Scotia MLA, cabinet minister, and educator has died, according to Premier Tim Houston.
-
Search for missing N.S. senior continues, police update last known sighting
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.