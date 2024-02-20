'A very crucial tool': Moose Jaw police search for missing canine ballistic vest

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing ballistic vest – used by one of its police service dogs (PSD).

The vest belonged to PSD True and went missing on Feb. 17 following a break and enter investigation on Highland Road, Moose Jaw police said.

“It is a very crucial tool in protecting PSD True in high-risk situations and is specifically designed for her,” a news release read.

The vest is described as black in colour, with True’s badge and nameplate on one side, along with the MJPS crest on the opposite side.

“Any assistance from the public in recovering PSD True’s ballistic vest would be greatly appreciated,” the release read.

Anyone who finds the vest is encouraged to return it to MJPS, located at 21 Fairford Street West.

PSD True's vest and name plate can be seen here. (Courtesy: Moose Jaw Police Service)