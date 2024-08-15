Above-average wildfire activity in Saskatchewan forecasted for remainder of season
While not as dire as in other provinces, those in Saskatchewan should expect above average wildfire activity for the remainder of the year.
Officials from several federal agencies as well as ministers were in attendance to provide an updated forecast for the 2024 wildfire and hurricane season on Monday.
“This forecast anticipates above normal fire activity could extend well into September, especially across the southern portions of western Canada,” explained Julienne Morrisette, director of Wildland Fire Research with Natural Resources Canada.
“While annual burned areas fluctuate year to year depending on the fire conditions, overall, we are seeing a general increase in annual burned area over time.”
According to Morrisette, the past 10 years have exceeded Canada’s 25 year national average of 2.3 million hectares burned. The national total currently sits at 4.2 million as of Aug. 14.
“As fire seasons grow more severe, it remains crucial for us to focus on strengthening resilience through things like wildland fire prevention and mitigation to help us better manage these broader and growing challenges and reduce overall wildland fire risk,” she added.
The update followed an announcement by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), which reported its Rapid Extreme Weather Event Attribution system has confirmed that human influence has made heat waves two to 10 times more likely.
According to the federal government, more than 700 international firefighters have travelled to Canada to assist in containing blazes across the country. Six hundred of those have been sent to Alberta.
Sask. fire season
As of Aug. 15, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) reports 79 active wildfires.
Seven of those are not contained, eight are contained, 44 are ongoing assessment, while protecting property is the priority for the remaining 20. The current figure marks a decline from the province’s yearly high of 105 active fires in July.
A total of 480 wildfires have been recorded so far in 2024 – significantly higher than the five year average of 329.
Fires threatening essential infrastructure and communities have been infrequent but have occurred, according to Public Safety Canada.
“We did have one wildfire that was in the proximity [to] SaskPower’s Island Falls Hydroelectric Power Station, but that was responded to very robustly, and mitigation measures were also put in place,” Director General Deryck Trehearne explained.
On Tuesday, an evacuation order was ordered for the remote community of Sandy Bay First Nation due to an uncontained wildfire near Flanagan Lake.
The fire is estimated to be approximately 130 square kilometres in size and has moved to within 20 kilometres of the community.
“Saskatchewan remains at, I believe, a level three in terms of the national preparedness level, which is pretty moderate compared to some of the other activity we're seeing in the other Western provinces,” Trehearne added.
While Saskatchewan was subject to the same drought conditions as the rest of western Canada – lightning storms haven’t been as common in the province as they have been in Alberta and B.C., according to ECCC.
A total of 525,862 hectares have been burned so far this year in Saskatchewan. The province finished 2023 with a loss of 629,456 hectares.
Saskatchewan’s southwest continues to be listed as under “extreme” fire risk due to dry conditions.
More information on fire bans and firefighting efforts can be found here.
On Wednesday, the Governments of Saskatchewan and Canada announced a joint investment of $47.7 million over five years that will go towards purchasing firefighting equipment including radios, sprinklers, hoses and pumps – in addition to hiring and training personnel.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government rejects CN request to intervene in labour dispute ahead of potential lockout, strike
Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon has rejected the Canadian National Railway Company’s request to intervene in the ongoing labour dispute between the company and the union representing railway employees.
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Teacher who taped the word 'poop' onto kindergarten student's arm suspended 2 days
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
Forecast for Ernesto says hurricane will track 'well south' of Nova Scotia
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to track 'well south' of Nova Scotia by the time the storm approaches the Atlantic region on Monday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says.
Protests sweep India over rape and murder of doctor
Holding candles, hundreds of thousands of women marched through the night in cities across India, to protest the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor in a hospital.
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Lions filmed playing with camera hidden in enclosure
A pride of lions at the Oregon Zoo had a great time playing around with a hidden camera they found in their habitat.
WHO confirms first case of mpox outside of Africa as outbreak spreads
The World Health Organization on Thursday confirmed that a case of the viral infection mpox in Sweden was linked to an outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent a day after the WHO declared the disease a global public health emergency.
Barrie, Ont. man summoned to contempt hearing for vulgar outburst directed at judge
A Barrie man was ordered to appear in person for a contempt of court hearing Wednesday for repeated courtroom outbursts and vulgar language directed toward a female judge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
-
Saskatoon downtown arena partner cancels appearance at committee
The city's newly announced private partner for a planned downtown arena and convention centre was notably absent from the city's governance and priorities committee Wednesday.
-
Above-average wildfire activity in Saskatchewan forecasted for remainder of season
While not as dire as in other provinces, those in Saskatchewan should expect above average wildfire activity for the remainder of the year.
Winnipeg
-
Cellphone ban coming to Manitoba schools this fall
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
-
How high are rents jumping in Winnipeg?
Winnipeg renters have seen the fastest growing rent for one-bedroom apartments across Canada in the past year, according to a new report.
-
Is there a risk of mpox spreading across Canada? A virologist weighs in
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global health emergency for the second time in two years on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Larry Thompson to focus on 'double E' brand as new Edmonton Elks owner
Larry Thompson was introduced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.
-
Jasper Avenue to close Sunday for largest-ever Edmonton marathon
This year's Edmonton marathon will be the largest in the race's 33-year history.
-
This is what's happening in Edmonton this weekend
This is what's going on in Edmonton this weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary now planning to repair 21 segments of Bearspaw feeder main later this month
Calgary city crews will now be repairing 21 pipe segments on the Bearspaw feeder main later this month – five more than initially thought.
-
Paddle boarder saves drowning dog from icy waters of Kananaskis River
A stand-up paddle boarding competition on the Kananaskis River over the weekend took an unexpected turn for one competitor who leapt into action to save a drowning dog from the river’s raging, icy waters.
-
1 dead in Thursday morning vehicle rollover near Priddis, Alta.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover Thursday morning south of Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Grandparent scam returns to southern Alberta communities
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
-
Retired Lethbridge professor Joe Rasmussen has new species of aquatic parasite named after him
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
-
Drumheller couple plans to golf, camp after winning $100K on lottery
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
Toronto
-
Man charged after allegedly taking pictures up women's skirts at Burlington Shoppers Drug Mart
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly taking pictures up women's skirts and dresses at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Burlington on multiple occasions this summer.
-
Man, woman charged in $100K Home Depot fraud in the GTA, southern Ontario
Two Etobicoke residents have been charged after several Home Depot stores in the GTA and southern Ontario were defrauded of $100,000 in merchandise over a three-month period.
-
Raptors open 2024-25 NBA season at home to Cleveland Cavaliers
The Toronto Raptors open their 2024-25 campaign at home against Cleveland as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.
Ottawa
-
Watch out for door-to-door sales scams in eastern Ontario: OPP
Police in eastern Ontario are warning about what they call a multi-layered, door-to-door sales scam targeting vulnerable residents in the area.
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital ERs
Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest wait times for a first assessment in an emergency room in June.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN Ottawa pet food bank seeing high demand
Many people consider pets to be part of the family, and affordability challenges can create problems filling bowls on the floor as much as they do filling plates on the table.
Montreal
-
Man charged in West Island shootout renounces right to bail hearing
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
-
Tuberculosis cases detected at Bordeaux Prison
Two cases of tuberculosis have been detected at Bordeaux Prison, also known as the Montreal Detention Centre, since the start of summer, according to exclusive reporting by Noovo Info.
-
Montreal flooding: Why one builder thinks we shouldn't have basements
Numerous homes across the Greater Montreal Area experienced some level of flooding after the heavy rain last week, and one builder is saying people shouldn't use their basements as live-in spaces.
Vancouver
-
Here's why a B.C. tribunal said Taskrabbit is not responsible for damage caused by its 'taskers'
Taskrabbit cannot be held responsible for the cost of repairing thousands of dollars worth of damage allegedly caused by one of its 'taskers,' according to B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Victoria firefighter suspended for letter to B.C. premier criticizing homeless facility plan
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
-
Beloved 'The Price is Right' loser Phillip returns to New Westminster
Phillip Fitzpatrick, the retired Arizona man who overbid on a trip to New Westminster on "The Price is Right" and became a local celebrity in the process, is back in the city this week. And this time, he decided to make the trip on his own.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria firefighter suspended for letter to B.C. premier criticizing homeless facility plan
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
-
Workplace report blames B.C. Wildfire Service again in another firefighter's death
A workplace investigation into a firefighter's death in a utility vehicle crash last year in northern British Columbia has blamed a series of failures by the BC Wildfire Service, in the second such report to emerge in two days.
-
Suspect charged in shooting at Nanaimo, B.C., waste disposal business
A 47-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a man was found shot and seriously injured at a waste disposal services business in Nanaimo, B.C., early this year.
Kelowna
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
London
-
'There was blood everywhere': Neighbours recount events leading to Sarnia Police investigation
Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street. Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.
-
Third major fire in Sarnia this week leaves tenants displaced
A fire has displaced residents of a multi-unit century home in Sarnia.
-
Removal of east London woodlot sparks the ire of city councillors
A developer has sparked the ire of London city councillors after clear-cutting a woodlot in the city’s east end before getting a green light to expand a storage facility on the property.
Kitchener
-
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
-
Minister and MPP 'disappointed' in land assembly process in Wilmot Township
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development and the MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga are expressing their disappointment with how a contentious land assembly process has been handled in Wilmot Township.
-
Water pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
People living in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
-
Highway 400 in Parry Sound reopens following fatal crash
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 south in Parry Sound, police say. The highway has reopened, police said Thursday afternoon.
-
Northwestern Ont. police investigating suspicious house fire
Ontario Provincial Police in Atikokan are investigating a suspicious residential fire.
Atlantic
-
New international bridge connecting Edmundston, N.B., to the U.S. officially opens
A new bridge opened in New Brunswick Thursday, replacing the previous bridge connecting two bordering countries for the past century.
-
New Brunswick receives first payment under Canada Community-Building Fund
The Government of Canada transferred $24 million to New Brunswick under the Canada Community-Building Fund.
-
Moncton school opening next month gets name
An Anglophone middle school opening in Moncton next month will be called Wabanaki School.
N.L.
-
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.