

CTV News Regina





Airbnb bookings in Regina have increased by 328 per cent this year, the company says.

According to Airbnb, Regina the largest booking increase of any other city worldwide. The increase is attributed to "unique experiences" in Regina, like the Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets coming up next month.

Regina had a 328 per cent increase in bookings, followed by Beatenberg, Switzerland at 312 per cent and Beppu, Japan at 288 per cent, when comparing booking rates from last year.

Airbnb says hosts in Regina earn up to $2,296 per month renting their home, and up to $1,014 renting a private room.