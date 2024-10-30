Advance polls for Regina election to open on Friday

Regina’s municipal election is fast approaching on Nov. 13. For those who can’t vote on that day or want to vote earlier, advance polls will run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4.

Polling stations will be set up at Regina City Hall, Northgate Mall, the North West Leisure Centre, South Leisure Centre, and Victoria Square Mall, and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be a drive-thru polling station at Regina City Hall, which will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters must enter from 12th Avenue onto Smith Street.

An advance polling station will also be at the University of Regina URSU multi-purpose room in the Riddell Centre on Nov. 4 only.

Eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots at any of the advance polls, as long as they bring one piece of government issued photo ID or two pieces of government ID that have their name and at least one with their address.

Regina residents will be able to vote for the mayor, city councillors, and school board trustees.