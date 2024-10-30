REGINA
Regina

    • Advance polls for Regina election to open on Friday

    City Hall in Regina can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) City Hall in Regina can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Regina’s municipal election is fast approaching on Nov. 13. For those who can’t vote on that day or want to vote earlier, advance polls will run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4.

    Polling stations will be set up at Regina City Hall, Northgate Mall, the North West Leisure Centre, South Leisure Centre, and Victoria Square Mall, and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    There will also be a drive-thru polling station at Regina City Hall, which will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters must enter from 12th Avenue onto Smith Street.

    An advance polling station will also be at the University of Regina URSU multi-purpose room in the Riddell Centre on Nov. 4 only.

    Eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots at any of the advance polls, as long as they bring one piece of government issued photo ID or two pieces of government ID that have their name and at least one with their address.

    Regina residents will be able to vote for the mayor, city councillors, and school board trustees.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Alleviating allergy concerns unveiled in new action plan

    The National Food Allergy Action Plan calls for major changes to assist the millions of Canadians with food allergies. The plan is designed to bring improvements to allergy diagnosis, treatment, consistent standards of care, improved access to care, and an overall upgrade in investments for education and research.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News