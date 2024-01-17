After a brief reprieve, extreme cold warnings return to central, southern Sask.

A day after they ended, extreme cold warnings are back for much of central and southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says very cold wind chills are expected Wednesday night into Thursday, with the coldest wind chills ranging from -40 C to -45 C.

Regina, Moose Jaw, Saskatoon and Prince Albert are all included in the warning.

“Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” ECCC said on its website.

Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal values in Regina on Saturday, Jan. 20.