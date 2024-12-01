Agribition 2024 wraps up in Regina

The 53rd Canadian Western Agribition wrapped up on Nov. 29, after an event-filled day.

"Everything's been great. There's been a lot of smiling faces. People are happy. It's a super positive event and we're having a lot of fun," Agribition CEO, Shaun Kindopp said.

The final day featured the Beef Supreme showcases throughout the day, junior sheep show, along with a continuation of the Ranch Rodeo and Maple Leafs Finals Rodeo.

Kindopp told CTV News he’s heard positive feedback from those who attended this year’s show.

"They're just happy to be here. They've been saying it's busy. It's a great energy, the trade show has been awesome. The cattle shows have been awesome," he explained.

"Just people are having fun at the rodeo and we're ready to end the week with a bang."

For many at Agribition, it is something to look forward every year.

Cody Carson is a producer for Northern Light Semmentals and has been coming along with his family to showcase their purebred Simmental cattle for longer than he can remember.

"Oh, boy. I've been to been to quite a few. I guess I started coming here when I was fairly young and we just never really stopped coming. So yeah, we're here every year," Carson said.

The cattleman went on to say that Agribition is an annual opportunity to see some familiar faces.

"A lot of us cattle people don't get off the farm very often. So this is kind of our one time of year to catch up with, with friends and meet new people and, and, you know, really just promote what we're trying to do," he said.

"Old friends, we bump into every year, we get to catch up with a lot of people that we know from the cattle industry."

As Saturday marked the final day of Agribition 2024, many are already prepping for Agribition 2025.

Kindopp shared that the year was a major success, and he is looking forward to continuing the tradition for years to come.

"The economic impact it brings to the province of Saskatchewan, and the city of Regina is so important," he noted.

“We're proud of the role that we can play in the tourism industry."