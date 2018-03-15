

Alice Cooper is coming to Estevan this summer.

The rock star will be playing at Affinity place on Aug. 26.

Cooper is best known for his theatrical brand of hard rock that features elements from horror movies such as fake blood, electric chairs and boa constrictors.

The Alice Cooper band formed when Cooper was going to high school in Phoenix in the late 1960's.

Although his career spans more than 40 years, Cooper says he’s still motivated to continue touring and recording albums.