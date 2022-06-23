Alouettes hand Roughriders first loss of season
The Montreal Alouettes scored on the first play of Thursday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders en route to handing the Riders their first loss of the season.
Chandler Worthy cut and weaved his way through the Riders defenders foran 88-yard kick-off return touchdown. It was the second fastest touchdown to start a game in Canadian Football League history.
Trevor Harris started the game in place of starter Vernon Adams Jr., who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game. In the second quarter Harris found Kaion Julien-grant for a 70 yard touchdown, extending Montreal's lead to 20-3.
Montreal's defence sacked the Riders quarterbacks a total of eight times as the Riders offense struggled to get anything going. Cody Fajardo completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 191 yards and a pair of interceptions including a pick six by Marc-Antoine Dequoy, who caught a ball that deflected off a falling Duke Williams for the score.
Fajardo would be pulled from the game with less than two minutes to play in the final quarter, Mason Fine finding Williams in the back of an endzone for a touchdown.
Williams caught four passes for 101 yards in his return to the lineup, plus the late touchdown.
On the ground, Frankie Hickson led the rushing attack with 27 yards on six carries.
Jamal Morrow, a top performer last week against Edmonton, carried the ball four times for 14 yards.
Rider wide reciever Shaq Evans left the game with an apparent ankle injury.
The Riders fall to 2-1 on the year while Montreal improves to 1-2 in the 37-13 win.
The Alouettes and Riders will face off for a second time at Mosaic Stadium on July 2. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
