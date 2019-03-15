

CTV Regina





The province is giving police more power to help find missing people in Saskatchewan.

The Missing Persons and Presumption of Death Amendment Act comes into effect Friday and will help police investigate missing persons cases when there is no suspected criminal activity.

“It is devastating for friends and families when a loved one goes missing,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release. “We must offer them every support available. These changes will ensure that police services have the most up-to-date tools to help find missing people.”

Currently when there is no criminal activity suspected in a missing persons case, police cannot use the Criminal Code to access personal information.

The amendment means police can obtain a search order if a missing minor or vulnerable person is believed to be in a building, access more records like GPS information, employment records and school records, gain information about a person who might be in contact of a missing minor or vulnerable person, and make emergency demands for personal records under certain criteria.

The Missing Persons and Presumption of Death Act began in 2009. The act defines how property of a missing person is administered, outlines presumption of death provisions and sets out access to information for family and law enforcement.

Saskatchewan was the first province to bring in access to information provisions for missing people.