A judge has dismissed an appeal by a man convicted in a domestic violence case that played out on highways west of Regina in 2016.

Aaron Murphy was convicted of assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving in December of 2017.

The conviction stemmed from a high-speed chase between Regina and Moose Jaw in May of 2016.

Murphy was sentenced to five years in prison, less 952 days for time served. He was also handed a driving ban for two years following his release from prison.

In October, Murphy appealed three of his four convictions and his sentence.

A written statement issued on Thursday morning by the Court of Appeal said there is “no basis to set aside the convictions entered following trial.” The conviction and sentence appeal were both dismissed.