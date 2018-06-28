Students can now submit their applications for financial assistance for academic programs beginning on or after August 1, 2018.

With the 2018-19 loan year underway, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan have made updates to the Canada-Saskatchewan Integrated Loan Program.

The program helps eligible students pay for post-secondary education through grants and loans.

They have added an additional $200 per month in additional grant money for students that have been out of high school for at least 10 years. They also changed how the Canada Student Grant is calculated for students with dependents and added the ability to request grants-only funding, that do not need to be paid back.

Students can use these grants and loans to pay for living expenses such as rent, food, transportation and child care on top of their tuition.