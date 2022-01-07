Arctic air causes extreme cold in Sask., but the end is in sight

Air from the Arctic has prolonged the extreme cold in Saskatchewan and experts say the frigid air will stick around a little while longer.

While most of the country is experiencing colder temperatures, Saskatchewan residents must expect conditions to remain mostly the same until Jan. 10.

“So currently we are under extreme cold warnings right across Saskatchewan and actually across a large swath of the country,” said Bradlyn Oakes, meteorologist for CTV News. “We do have a low-pressure system skirting along the U.S. border and that’s going to bring something called ‘warm air induction.’”

Warm air induction will bring a temporary reprieve from the punishing temperatures but will also bring snow.

“In Regina, we can expect five to seven centimeters of snow and then the cold air is back for the weekend,” said Oakes.

The extreme cold is not helping the work of the Regina Fire department. Deputy Chief Neil Sundeen explained that the already strenuous work done by the department is made evermore complicated but challenging weather conditions.

“We’ve had difficulty with keeping equipment running, whether it be pumps, or hoses or fire hydrants,” he said. “Cold weather just does not do well with heavy diesel equipment.”

He said the more important challenge is the risk to personnel, as they work with water in sub artic conditions.

“I would suggest that almost every sub artic temperature fire we have, somebody will get frostbite,” he said.

“If you can imagine, getting a wet glove, putting in your deep freeze for a couple hours, and putting it on and trying to grab something. Whether it be a tool or a latter rung it really does create a safety issue for all of our personnel on scene.”

Regardless of the recent cold snap, some residents took advantage of the sunshine and minimal winds to get out for some fresh air and exercise.

“I just had my hip replaced about two months ago, so this is my second lap around the lake,” said a Regina resident walking in Wascana Park. “The weather could probably be a little bit better but it’s not windy, if you dress up properly and you’re probably going to be just fine.”

He said he would need to warm up after his five-kilometer-long excursion.

“I’m parked up near pine island, so that’s probably another kilometer or so,” he said. “Then I’m going to need a hot cup of coffee.”