Around 100 snow geese shot, left to waste near Moose Jaw

Conservation officers are asking for tips from the public after about 100 snow geese were shot and left to waste near Moose Jaw.

According to an advisory from the ministry of corrections, policing and public safety on Thursday, the geese were discovered on a slough adjacent to Township Road #190, about six kilometres east of the village of Tuxford, Sask., about 22 kilometres north of Moose Jaw.

The geese were believed to be shot between Oct. 16 and Oct. 24 over the course of several days, the advisory said.

If anyone saw any unusual activity during that time, they are asked to contact their local conservation officer or the Saskatchewan Turn in Poachers & Polluters line at 1-800-667-7561.