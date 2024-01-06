REGINA
Regina

    • Artist shares skills with others in unique workshop

    A unique art workshop was held on Saturday for Regina residents to learn how to customize sneakers.

    Cassandra Simon, the person behind Kicks by Cass, hosted the workshop, which took a few months for her to organize.

    “[I wanted] to kind of expand my business in a different direction and involve people,” she said.

    The artist, who hails from Edmonton and has five years of experience, provided all supplies except the shoes.

    "I help kind of as much or as little as they need ... if they need some inspiration, I have some inspiration available," Simon said at the event, which took place in the old University of Regina campus on College Avenue.

    Michelle McNichol, one of the participants, said she thought it was a unique opportunity to expand the community in Regina.

    "I chose just sort of graphics from one of my favorite children's novels ... so I'm painting some [of] my favorite characters onto clogs," she said.

    Simon is planning to hold other workshops in the future. The dates can be found on her website.

