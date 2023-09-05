As students head back to class, Regina drivers are being reminded to obey school zones

Most kids are heading back to the classroom on Tuesday to begin a new school year in Regina and police are reminding drivers to be on the lookout and to obey school zone speed limits.

School calendars for both Regina Public and Catholic schools have Tuesday or Wednesday marked down as students' first day of the new year.

In Regina, school zones are in effect every day of the year from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the speed limit is 30 kilometres per hour.

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) the base fine for speeding in a school zone is $170. That fine increases by $4.00 per kilometre over the speed limit up to 30 kilometres over.

If caught going more than 30 kilometres over the posted speed limit the penalty increases to $8.00 per kilometre.

Drivers will also receive three demerit points under the Safe Driver Recognition program, SGI said in a news release.

Sgt. Mark Golaiy with the Regina Police Service (RPS) said motorists can expect to see an increased police presence around schools for the entire week.

"We're going to be highly focused on school zones for the month of September and will continue to monitor school zones throughout the year," Golaiy said.

While speeding remains the number one concern for police in school zones, Golaiy said they are also watching for people making illegal U-turns and for parking violations.

"You'd also be surprised how many folks we are still catching on their cell phones as well," Golaiy added.

SGI's Tyler McMurchy also said drivers need to be on the lookout for crossing guards and obey their signals as well.

"Pay attention to their instructions, it's basically like a stop sign or a red light when they put out their stop sign. It's not a suggestion it's what you are required to do," McMurchy said.

Failing to obey a crossing guard can result in a $230 ticket, according to McMurchy.

Director of roadways and transportation for the City of Regina, Chris Warren said schools zones are clearly marked in Regina.

"All of our school zones are clearly marked with signage that indicate where parents can stop and drop their kids off. We want to make sure that they're staying at least 10 metres away from intersections and of course we have got our crosswalks painted to let kids know where they can safely cross," Warren said.

Warren said it's also important to share the road with school buses.

"Those are big pieces of equipment and sometimes the sight lines are difficult to see around those buses so just stay back and approach them safely, there might be a child heading out in front of one of those buses so be really slow and be very aware," Warren added.