Advertisement
Ask Santa: CTV Saskatchewan wants to send your questions to the North Pole
Published Monday, December 7, 2020 11:32AM CST Last Updated Monday, December 7, 2020 4:06PM CST
REGINA -- This Christmas, CTV Saskatchewan wants you to send us your questions for Santa Claus.
Click here to compose an email. Make sure to attach a video of your child’s question for Santa, the child’s name, age and location! If you’re lucky, Santa might read your message on CTV News .
Check back here, where the Ask Santa segments will be posted for online viewing.