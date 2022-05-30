Aspiring Indigenous journalists joining industry through INCA program

The Indigenous Communication Arts (INCA) program at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina has begun their summer institute, an accelerated program that runs every other year for aspiring journalists.

For students like Eric Standing from Maskwacis Cree Nation, journalism has always been a calling.

“I’ve wanted to be a journalist since I was a small child,” said Standing. “I’ve been wanting to take pictures and tell stories about them, so I just felt like it was a good time, and it had availability so now is the time to try that.”

Standing comes from Alberta, and the six-week intensive hands-on program is the only portion that requires in-person learning.

The program has been running for over thirty years, and has seen some national names get their start. Shannon Avison, who helped create the program, said the need for Indigenous journalists is necessary, especially given the landscape in the country over the past two years.

“People are realizing how much more important it is to have Indigenous people in the news room, and there’s a shortage,” Avison told CTV Regina. “As fast as we’re pumping students out, they are getting snapped up and moving to bigger markets, like Creeson.”

CTV’s Creeson Agecoutay from Cowessess First Nation attended the program back in 2007 and his on-air personality was quickly acknowledged, making INCA the perfect stepping stone.

Agecoutay now serves as the National Atlantic Bureau Chief in Halifax, and Avison hopes his journey will inspire the next generation of Indigenous youth to join the industry.

“People are seeing, young people are seeing that there are opportunities in this industry and it’s really important because they need role models,” she added.

“It’s a great time for Indigenous people to be getting into journalism,” Standing said. “I know there’s not a lot of us out there, so I’m hoping to be able to enter the field and give an Indigenous perspective on some of the current events that are happening.”

The two-year program is offered across Canada, allowing students to study at home, apart from the six-week summer portion.