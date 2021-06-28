ASSINIBOIA -- The town of Assiniboia has finally raised enough money for its new $16 million hockey arena after ten years of fundraising.

It’s the latest addition to an array of civic facilities that are seldom seen in a community with only about 2500 residents. The town also owns an art gallery, city hall and massive community centre, all at the same intersection as the new arena.

The latest addition will include a second level walking track and a First Nations Interpretive Centre.

“It’s not only the hockey, but the events that we are going to host,” Sharon Schauenberg, the mayor of Assiniboia, said. “I know we’re hosting the Scotties this year coming up in January 2022, so what [the arena] holds for us, who knows.”

The project will be cost shared with the federal and provincial governments. The town’s civic improvement association has worked on raising the municipal portions.

“The Spring Fever Lotto brings us in about $300,000 a year, the sportsman banquet we run about every two years and that will bring us between $100,000 to $200,000 a year,” Curtis Nelson with the Assiniboia Civic Improvement Association, said. “The community donations have been significant.”

Future plans for the new build call for a big screen on the exterior of the arena and creation of an outdoor plaza for tailgate parties, giving people the opportunity to gather to watch NHL playoff games or Roughrider games while building community spirit.