A new partnership between Ochapowace First Nation, Muskowekwan First Nation and Tell Properties Ltd. will create a long-term solution for the storage of treated waste water.

The partnership was announced on Tuesday by Ochapowace First Nation Chief Margaret Bear, and will be known as the Atâmipêk Land Corp. The partners purchased a large pit east of Regina for the project.

The depth of the pit will help eliminate the need to send sewage downstream by providing $2 million cubic metres of storage for the waste water.

“This partnership allows for the protection and growth of the land and water the Creator provides to us,” Chief Bear said. “We are proud to be able to create future economic development opportunities as well as help to energize commercial development.”

Tell Properties spokesperson Jose Lebioda says the technology is better than a lagoon because it gives a more efficient and safer option for treatment.