'Avoid the area': Regina police operation underway in central Regina

The public is asked to avoid the area of the 800 block of Angus Street as police conduct a criminal investigation in the area.

In an advisory released at 7:11 p.m. on Sunday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) notified the public that officers were conducting a criminal investigation in the area of the 800 block of Angus Street.

“This is an ongoing dynamic situation therefore the safety of the public is of the upmost importance,” the advisory read.

“For this reason, we are asking the public to avoid the area and further ask that you refrain from posting or broadcasting any of this on social media.”

Police went on to say that more information on the operation would be provided “at a later date.”