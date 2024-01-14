Balgonie fire crews battle blaze as temperatures dip below -50

Fire crews braved some truly frigid temperatures while containing a blaze in the town of Balgonie.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday night, Balgonie’s Volunteer Fire Department responded to a garage fire which was threatening the house it was semi-attached to.

Crews fought the flames for eight hours while also battling temperatures as low as -53 with the wind chill.

“Huge thanks to Pilot Butte/Emerald Park and White City departments for assisting us with personnel and equipment as everything was freezing up,” a social media post from the department read.

Just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, crews were called out again. This time to a structure fire at Greenall High School in Balgonie.

The blaze – which is believed to have started in the construction and carpentry lab – was quickly contained according to Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD).

No one was injured as a result of the fire. A date for the reopening of the construction and carpentry lab is currently unknown.

Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

With files from Caitlin Brezinski.