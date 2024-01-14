REGINA
Regina

    • Balgonie fire crews battle blaze as temperatures dip below -50

    Crews with Balgonie's Volunteer Fire Department battle a garage fire on Jan. 12, 2024. (Courtesy: Facebook/Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department) Crews with Balgonie's Volunteer Fire Department battle a garage fire on Jan. 12, 2024. (Courtesy: Facebook/Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department)
    Share

    Fire crews braved some truly frigid temperatures while containing a blaze in the town of Balgonie.

    Just after 11 p.m. Friday night, Balgonie’s Volunteer Fire Department responded to a garage fire which was threatening the house it was semi-attached to.

    Crews fought the flames for eight hours while also battling temperatures as low as -53 with the wind chill.

    “Huge thanks to Pilot Butte/Emerald Park and White City departments for assisting us with personnel and equipment as everything was freezing up,” a social media post from the department read.

    Just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, crews were called out again. This time to a structure fire at Greenall High School in Balgonie.

    The blaze – which is believed to have started in the construction and carpentry lab – was quickly contained according to Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD).

    No one was injured as a result of the fire. A date for the reopening of the construction and carpentry lab is currently unknown.

    Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

    With files from Caitlin Brezinski.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News