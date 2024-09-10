Bill Pratt announces bid for mayor of Regina

Another candidate has thrown their hat into the ring for the office of mayor ahead of this fall’s municipal election in Regina.

Bill Pratt made the announcement in a media availability Tuesday afternoon.

"It’s time to hit the refresh button and get this city back on track," he said in his remarks. “We can do better. It’s time for engaging leadership. It’s time for Regina to embrace a vibrant business community. It’s time to inspire the best of all citizens.”

In his announcement, Pratt outlined his vision for the city if he should become mayor. He highlighted ensuring economic impact, population and tax base growth continues, working to make Regina’s downtown inviting and welcoming, as well as striving to lead city council with integrity, cohesion and respect.

Pratt served as the CEO of Eden Care Communities from 2018 to 2024.

Prior to that, he served as the director of development for the Winnipeg Art Gallery as well as the President and CEO Manitoba’s Lung Association.

Born and raised in Regina, Pratt cited his experience on volunteer boards as an asset to his candidacy.

Those experiences include serving as chair of the public advisory council of the Health Data Research Network of Canada, as well as holding board positions with Regina Airport Authority, the Kids Brain Health Network, YMCA of Regina, CancerCare Nova Scotia, Feed Nova Scotia, and the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada.

Pratt holds a Master’s degree in leadership from Royal Roads University and was a certified fundraising executive for 15 years.

“This is my hometown,” Pratt said. “I believe in Regina. We can do better together. It’s time to inspire a better Regina.”