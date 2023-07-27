'Bite-sized taste': Zellers will pop up in Regina this summer

Shoppers can look forward to Zellers returning to Regina this summer, as the discount department store chain announced its next set of pop-ups.

The retailer announced 21 Zellers stores will pop-up within Hudson’s Bay stores by Aug. 11, 2023. Regina's Zellers will pop up at the Cornwall Centre.

The store will occupy between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet and will offer shoppers a “bite sized taste” of Zellers, according to a news release from The Bay.

“The pop-ups deliver a delightful bite-sized taste of Zellers,” the news release said, noting that they serve as market tests to determine future Zellers store locations.

There will be a selection of Zellers’ original products, ranging from clothing to home décor, to baby products, and pet supplies.

There was no specific date released for Regina.